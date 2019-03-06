The Glen Rose High School Tiger Pride Band has 22 members who qualified to advance to the UIL State Solo & Ensemble competition in Austin on Memorial Day weekend.

The band members won more than 30 medals during the Region 30 Solo & Ensemble Contest on Feb. 23 in Stephenville.

“The directors of the band are very proud of these students for taking time out of their busy schedules to prepare for the contest,” GRHS Band Director Ray Portillo stated in a news release. “The students put in the extra time on top of their UIL Concert & Sight-reading preparations. The staff appreciates what these fine musicians continue to do in creating a culture of success.”

The band’s state qualifiers are Juliana Melendez, America Guiterrez, Alexandra McPherson, Laura Ogletree, Casey Herrera, Maribel Rodriguez, Laney Whitefield, Lila Boyett, Abigail Johnson, Kennedy Grenier, Jacob Merrill, Paloma Gonzalez, Elizabeth Barraza, Kassandra Gutierrez, Brandi Black, Julien Harte, Kenrick Magana, Garett Davis, Winson Lagergren, Jesse Ramirez, Trayle McClure, Jett Karels and Heather Gossett.

After their UIL performances, members of the Indoor Percussion Ensemble traveled to Arlington Bowie High School for their first-ever indoor competition. They are part of the NTCA circuit along with the Glen Rose Winter Guard.

“The Tiger Pride Band Indoor Percussion Ensemble did an outstanding job for their first show in school history. They placed fourth overall in their division. Just like the Winter Guard, divisions are based on set skills. They competed with several 4A-6A groups that day. They have two more competitions and then (the) championships in April.

“The Glen Rose Winter Guard competed in their final competition show before Final Championships in early February. They placed second in their division, putting them in a great position leading into (the) Championships in March. The Tiger Pride staff is very proud of this group. Their drive to perfect their skills and take their performances to the next level are evident in their daily practices.”

It was previously reported that GRHS twirler Laney Whitefield earned a Superior Rating to advance to state in her category.