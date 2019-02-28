“Nothing is certain except death and taxes.” That old Ben Franklin quote rings hollow today since the wealthiest Americans and corporations often don't pay their fair share of taxes and at times none at all.

As a candidate, President Donald Trump admitted that he didn't pay any taxes and bragged: “That makes me smart.” He's just one of many benefiting from policies that allow those with the most to contribute the least.

According to CBS News, thanks to loopholes and other strategies, 18 large, profitable corporations like General Electric and Duke Energy actually paid no federal income taxes between 2008 and 2015.

Democrats are calling for the wealthy to pay more. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., wants to raise the estate tax rates, including a 77 percent rate on over $1 billion.

In contrast, Republicans want to repeal the estate tax altogether so wealthy families can get wealthier. They try to sell that unpopular idea by saying the “death tax” hurts family farms, but that's a myth.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is proposing a wealth tax on more than $50 million in assets and a 1 percent levy on billionaires. While Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., calls for rates as high as 70 percent on earnings above $10 million.

Former Starbucks CEO and billionaire Howard Schultz says one reason he's running for president as an Independent in 2020 is because, “I don't think we want a 70 percent income tax in America.”

The “we” Schultz was referring to must be billionaires because a Fox News poll showed 70 percent of Americans were in favor of raising taxes on families making over $10 million annually.

Trump and the GOP touted their obscene transfer of wealth to corporations and the ultra-wealthy as a “middle class” tax cut. That lie is now exposed. According to Fortune Magazine, Amazon, that's worth almost $800 billion, paid zero in taxes for the past two years.

This is due in part to the Trump administration’s corporate-friendly tax cuts and not closing a slew of loopholes that allow profitable companies to avoid paying taxes.

On the flip side, some taxpayers are upset about smaller refund checks. Republicans say workers already pocketed the equivalent of their refund in their paychecks.

Last year, former House Speaker Paul Ryan had the gall to tweet that a public school secretary was pleasantly surprised that her pay went up a whopping $1.50 a week.

If Democrats could tax the rich, they'd also have to restore funding to the IRS to actually collect them. The GOP has artfully vilified the government's revenue collecting agency for years to gain public support for slashing it's budget.

Shrinking the IRS may sound great, but corporations and the wealthy are the biggest beneficiaries of the agency's decay, according to ProPublica.

Due to lack of funds, the IRS's ability to investigate criminals has atrophied. They now have fewer auditors than in 1953 when the economy was a seventh of its current size.

It takes specialized personnel to audit a business or billionaire and those employees are leaving the IRS in droves with their expertise. It's estimated there's at least $18 billion of lost revenue every year, but it could be tens of billions of dollars higher.

A prime example of what a knee-capped IRS looks like was splashed across our TV screens as Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, was found guilty of tax fraud. He flagrantly lived like an oligarch while cheating us out of millions in taxes.

America is experiencing astounding income inequality, and it's not by accident. The GOP's propaganda and policies have systematically brought us here.