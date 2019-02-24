Will of the Wind Productions, a resident of the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts, will stage To Kill a Mockingbird as the third show of it inaugural season, during the first two weekends in March.

Based on the Pulitzer Prize winning novel by Harper Lee, this full-length production has been adapted for the stage by Christopher Sergel and is directed by Joshua Aguirre and Ronnie D. Miller, according to a news release from Will of the Wind.

Production dates are March 2-3, 8-10 with evening curtain at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinee curtain at 2 p.m.. Opening night on March 2 will feature a gala reception prior to curtain, including heavy hor d’oeuvres and beverages. All performances are at the Firehouse Theatre inside the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts located at 511 Ave. K in downtown Lubbock.

Partial proceeds from this production directly benefit the Texas Access to Justice Foundation.

Tickets are available online at willofthewind.org. All seats are reserved. Tickets for the March 2 gala reception and performance are priced at $30 plus $3.50 in ticketing fees. All other performances are priced at $20 plus $2.75 in ticketing fees. Groups of 10 or more will receive a discount when purchased together utilizing one form of payment. Advanced reservations are recommended, as only limited seating may be available at the door.