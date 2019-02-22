BONHAM — Wilks (Butch) Leon Barnes died February 14, 2019 at the Medical City Hospital of McKinney. He was born December 17, 1942 to Herbert and Lela Barnes in Vinita, Oklahoma.

Butch married the love of his life, Molly Marks Barnes, June 30, 1977 in Celina. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and retired from Delta Airlines. He loved deer hunting, horses and his cat, Ferbie, watching Lane Frost and Freckles Brown, rodeo, skydiving and traveling in his RV. He also loved going to the Shepard Family Café in Bonham.

Butch can be described by the words beneficent, unbeaten, tenacious, captivating, and heartfelt.

Those words only begin to reach the surface of the dearest friend anyone could have. No matter the day, or the time, he was known to always have a smile on his face, which only made you smile in return. His presence alone could calm a soul. Loved by so many, he touched an immense amount of hearts.

He is survived by his sister, Patsy Schubert of Miami, Oklahoma; many nieces and nephews; and his Cat, Ferbie. He was preceded in death by his wife; Molly Marks Barnes; parents, Herbert and Lela Barnes of Afton, Oklahoma; sister, Delores Collins of Kansas City, Missouri; and brother, Otis (Bud) Barnes of Kansas City. He will be missed deeply by all who knew him.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. February 22 at the Scoggins Funeral Home chapel in Van Alstyne, where military honors will be rendered. Burial will follow at Cottage Hill Cemetery in Celina, where he will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife. A visitation for family and friends will be held an hour prior to services.

