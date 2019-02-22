For more than a century now, the core values and teachings of scouting have helped mold and develop leaders who went on to make a difference on the national stage. Baseball legend Hank Aaron, civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and former Presidents Gerald R. Ford and John F. Kennedy are examples of how a scouting background was an influence paving the way for futures they could not have imagined as youngsters. The overriding message was this: almost any dream is achievable through scouting.

The worthy traditions of scouting continue today, and it was rewarding to see them on display at the 18th annual Good Scout Lunch that was hosted by the Golden Spread Council Boy Scouts of America. Joe Gorder, chairman of the board and CEO of Valero, delivered a powerful keynote that emphasized the character-building impact of scouting. Gorder acknowledged young people today face tremendous challenges navigating an increasingly complicated world, but scouting offers a sound and stable framework on which to build.

“We live in a world today where poor behavior is commonplace, self-discipline is often lacking and commitment to strong, traditional values is mocked, there is no question about it,” he said in our story Thursday.

Young people involved in scouting learn to demonstrate qualities such as trustworthiness, loyalty, kindness, braveness and reverence as they are prepared for the opportunities and challenges of life. Scouts learn at a young age to respect other people.

“You have to love an organization whose mission it is to build the character and sense of personal responsibility in our young people, teaching them values that set the framework to guide their decision-making,” Gorder said.

Scouts learn more than the importance of civic duty. They learn about God and country, demonstrating compassion to others and always being prepared for whatever might happen in the day-to-day adventure known as life.

We agree with Gorder that there is “absolutely no ambiguity in that message and that it is as clear as it can be.” Locally, the Golden Spread Council continues to impact young lives. According to our story, the organization served 4,508 Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Varsity Scouts, Adventurers, Sea Scouts and Explorers last year.

Collectively, these scouting enthusiasts logged approximately 25,000 hours of community service. Equally important are the estimated 1,400 adult volunteers who give of their time to lead and mentor scouts. There is no doubt scouting is a force multiplier when it comes to serving others.

Scouting helps young people find their way through some of the most important formative years of their lives. Intrinsic values held so dear by Scouts become values that enhance the fabric of a community. From the ranks of scouting will emerge volunteer leaders, business executives, social justice advocates and virtually any other walk of life with a fundamental hope of doing their part to change the trajectory of the community one relationship at a time.

Also recognized were FirstBank Southwest and Valero Energy Corporation for their long-time and unwavering support of scouting and its initiatives. We salute both of these corporate citizens for their active interest and encouragement of young people interested in scouting.

The values of scouting and the work of Scouts deserves to be spotlighted. We applaud adult volunteers for their commitment and all Scouts for what they do … and what they will one day do.