The public is invited to a community meeting sponsored by Simsboro Aquifer Water Defense Fund (SAWDF) on Saturday, Feb.23 at Bastrop Public Library, 1100 Church St., Bastrop, from 5-7 p.m.

Keynote speaker James Lee Murphy, a nationally-recognized water law and policy expert, will report on legislative developments in Austin that affect rural water and landowners. An update on the pending permit for an eight-well field, a 25,000 acre-feet per year (about 8 billion gallons per year) project in Bastrop County also will be given. SAWDF is currently assisting 50 landowner families who are formally protesting this latest permit directed against our Simsboro groundwater, other aquifer formations and the Colorado River.

Visit SAWDF’s website at www.stopwatergrabs.org for more information about the meeting, and for recent reports on groundwater contamination from coal waste in Milam and Fayette counties, and on the risk for land subsidence from groundwater pumping in Lee and Bastrop counties.

Michele G. Gangnes

Lexington