The candidates have all filed for the upcoming May 4 general election throughout Ellis County.

The deadline for candidates to file for open positions was 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15. Positions that will be voted on include city mayors, city council members and school board of trustees.

“It’s open season,” Waxahachie Mayor Pro Tem David Hill remarked. “If you’ve been here a year and are a resident of the city, you can run for any office that you choose. Anybody can do it.”

Early voting begins April 22 and runs through April 30. Voting locations for cities and school boards can be found online at www.co.ellis.tx.us. The general election will be held on May 4.

Candidates include:

CITY OF WAXAHACHIE

City Council

Chuck Beatty

Mary Lou Shipley

David Cox

Brian Bopp

Amy Hedtke

CITY OF MIDLOTHIAN

City Council – Place 3

Ted Miller

Walter Darrach

City Council – Place 4

Clark Wickliffe

David S. Capehart, Jr.

CITY OF RED OAK

City Council

Ben Goodwyn

Ron Wilson

Michael Braly

CITY OF MAYPEARL

Mayor

John Lane Pruitt

Phillip Veltman

City Council

Chris Coppinger

Johnny Coleman

Barbara Pruitt

Lisa Ferry

CITY OF ITALY

Mayor

Bryant Cockran

City Council

Elmerine Allen Bell

Raymond Mosley

Carl Cash

CITY OF OVILLA

Mayor

Richard Dormier

City Council – Place 2

Dean Oberg

City Council – Place 4

Douglas Hunt

CITY OF FERRIS

City Council – Place 2

Cindy Aspin

Michael Martinez

City Council – Place 3

Bobby Lindsey

Tommy Scott

Rudy Amor

John Riley

City Council – Place 5

Sherie Chapman

Jennifer Stanford

CITY OF ALMA

City Council

Marvin Dorton

Dave Prachyl

CITY OF BARDWELL

Mayor

Clinton Ivy

CITY OF ENNIS

Ward 3 Commissioner

Scott Henjy

Ward 5 Commissioner

Bill Honza

CITY OF GARRETT

Mayor

Matt Newsom

Council One

Sheri Payne

Council Two

Jennifer Nunnery

CITY OF MILFORD

City Council

Sadys Gates

Allen Singleton

Curtis Kaloi

Doug Davis

CITY OF OAK LEAF

Mayor

Jimmie D. Lamb

City Council – Place 1

James Pierce

City Council – Place 2

Tom Leverentz

City Council – Place 3

Christina S. Adams

CITY OF PALMER

Mayor

Kenneth Bateman

City Council

Jeffrey Vick

Shannon Conger

CITY OF VENUS

Mayor

Laurna Shaw

Drew Wilson

James Burgess

City Council – Place 1

Jeannie Prazak

City Council – Place 2

Linda Harris

WAXAHACHIE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

Board of Trustees

Dusty Autrey

James Villarreal

Edith Finley

Debbie Timmermann

MIDLOTHIAN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

Board of Trustees – Place 4

Matt Sanders

Crystal Rentz

Board of Trustees – Place 5

Bobby Soto

RED OAK INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

Board of Trustees – Place 1

Dr. Joy Shaw

Board of Trustees - Place 2

Brian Sebring

Board of Trustees – Place 5

Sean Kelly

Donny Lutrick

Michelle Porter

Penny Story

ITALY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

The filing deadline for Italy ISD Board of Trustees is 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22.

MAYPEARL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

Board of Trustees

James Eubank

Justin Stinson

ENNIS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

Board of Trustees – Place 6

Julie Pierce

Board of Trustees – Place 7

Bramlet Beard

FERRIS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

Board of Trustees – Place 4

Nancy Salmon

Richard Sasser

Mellissa Salas

Board of Trustees – Place 5

Nicky Hamm

MILFORD INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

Board of Trustees

Russell Slaton

Kimberly Cook

PALMER INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

Board of Trustees

Gary Barnes

Jeremy Robinson

ROCKETT SPECIAL UTILITY DISTRICT

Board of Directors

Matthew Craig

Don Werner

Milton Slovak