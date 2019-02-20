The candidates have all filed for the upcoming May 4 general election throughout Ellis County.
The deadline for candidates to file for open positions was 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15. Positions that will be voted on include city mayors, city council members and school board of trustees.
“It’s open season,” Waxahachie Mayor Pro Tem David Hill remarked. “If you’ve been here a year and are a resident of the city, you can run for any office that you choose. Anybody can do it.”
Early voting begins April 22 and runs through April 30. Voting locations for cities and school boards can be found online at www.co.ellis.tx.us. The general election will be held on May 4.
Candidates include:
CITY OF WAXAHACHIE
City Council
Chuck Beatty
Mary Lou Shipley
David Cox
Brian Bopp
Amy Hedtke
CITY OF MIDLOTHIAN
City Council – Place 3
Ted Miller
Walter Darrach
City Council – Place 4
Clark Wickliffe
David S. Capehart, Jr.
CITY OF RED OAK
City Council
Ben Goodwyn
Ron Wilson
Michael Braly
CITY OF MAYPEARL
Mayor
John Lane Pruitt
Phillip Veltman
City Council
Chris Coppinger
Johnny Coleman
Barbara Pruitt
Lisa Ferry
CITY OF ITALY
Mayor
Bryant Cockran
City Council
Elmerine Allen Bell
Raymond Mosley
Carl Cash
CITY OF OVILLA
Mayor
Richard Dormier
City Council – Place 2
Dean Oberg
City Council – Place 4
Douglas Hunt
CITY OF FERRIS
City Council – Place 2
Cindy Aspin
Michael Martinez
City Council – Place 3
Bobby Lindsey
Tommy Scott
Rudy Amor
John Riley
City Council – Place 5
Sherie Chapman
Jennifer Stanford
CITY OF ALMA
City Council
Marvin Dorton
Dave Prachyl
CITY OF BARDWELL
Mayor
Clinton Ivy
CITY OF ENNIS
Ward 3 Commissioner
Scott Henjy
Ward 5 Commissioner
Bill Honza
CITY OF GARRETT
Mayor
Matt Newsom
Council One
Sheri Payne
Council Two
Jennifer Nunnery
CITY OF MILFORD
City Council
Sadys Gates
Allen Singleton
Curtis Kaloi
Doug Davis
CITY OF OAK LEAF
Mayor
Jimmie D. Lamb
City Council – Place 1
James Pierce
City Council – Place 2
Tom Leverentz
City Council – Place 3
Christina S. Adams
CITY OF PALMER
Mayor
Kenneth Bateman
City Council
Jeffrey Vick
Shannon Conger
CITY OF VENUS
Mayor
Laurna Shaw
Drew Wilson
James Burgess
City Council – Place 1
Jeannie Prazak
City Council – Place 2
Linda Harris
WAXAHACHIE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT
Board of Trustees
Dusty Autrey
James Villarreal
Edith Finley
Debbie Timmermann
MIDLOTHIAN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT
Board of Trustees – Place 4
Matt Sanders
Crystal Rentz
Board of Trustees – Place 5
Bobby Soto
RED OAK INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT
Board of Trustees – Place 1
Dr. Joy Shaw
Board of Trustees - Place 2
Brian Sebring
Board of Trustees – Place 5
Sean Kelly
Donny Lutrick
Michelle Porter
Penny Story
ITALY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT
The filing deadline for Italy ISD Board of Trustees is 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22.
MAYPEARL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT
Board of Trustees
James Eubank
Justin Stinson
ENNIS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT
Board of Trustees – Place 6
Julie Pierce
Board of Trustees – Place 7
Bramlet Beard
FERRIS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT
Board of Trustees – Place 4
Nancy Salmon
Richard Sasser
Mellissa Salas
Board of Trustees – Place 5
Nicky Hamm
MILFORD INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT
Board of Trustees
Russell Slaton
Kimberly Cook
PALMER INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT
Board of Trustees
Gary Barnes
Jeremy Robinson
ROCKETT SPECIAL UTILITY DISTRICT
Board of Directors
Matthew Craig
Don Werner
Milton Slovak