Amarillo city officials are examining the potential impact of a state measure designed to cap property taxes while also possessing the capability of shrinking local government budgets.

Senate Bill 2, which is expected to soon be placed before the Texas Senate for a vote, would cap property tax revenue increases at 2.5 percent per year for local governments and special taxing districts. The legislation also applies to school districts but lawmakers have indicated any losses from those entities would be addressed via additional state funds. Additionally, voters would need to grant approval to any increase over the 2.5 margin. Officials said currently the property taxes cap for revenue increases is 8 percent.

"All of us are concerned about property taxes," Mayor Ginger Nelson said. "So there is conversation about is it necessary to legislate controlling how much our property taxes can increase. While I think we as a community are in favor of property tax legislation, we want to make sure our property taxes are not growing astronomically."

Nelson said Amarillo has an effective tax rate (based on 2017 figures) of $0.33.5 and if the new proposed legislation was applied, the trigger amount would be 2.5 percent of the $0.33.5. - leaving .008392 that could be increased without triggering a rollback.

"Our tax rate is basically the lowest tax rate in the state for mid size to large size cities," she said. "When you apply the percentage to our lower tax rate, we have a much smaller amount of room to increase than say San Angelo or Waco, which are cities we compare ourselves to. They can increase theirs quite a bit more."

Nelson said much of the conversation is derived from the fact property tax revenues do not begin to pay for all of the city's public safety needs.

"So, one of two things have to give now," Council member Eddy Sauer said. "Either cities will have to cut back on certain services or PRAD (Potter-Randall Appraisal District) will have to lower values."

Nelson said she views the changing of the nomenclature as a positive garnered from the proposed legislation.

"Effective tax rate is now going to what they call a no new revenue tax rate, which does make a lot of sense," she said. "If the city was going to continue to operate at the same revenue, this is what the tax rate would be. The challenge is our expenses change each year. So in theory you could say let's operate our city on the same revenue we had last year. Each year it is more expensive to operate our city. We want to make sure we get to play under the same rules other cities play under. I would like to see the law tied to a statewide average or give us some of the same flexibility other cities have."