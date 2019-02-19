EAST AUSTIN

Open house Wednesday

on street improvements

The Austin Transportation Department will host an open house from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday to discuss improvements to East 34th Street, Clarkson Avenue and Alexander Avenue from East 17th Street to Cherrywood Road.

The open house will be at Maplewood Elementary School, 3808 Maplewood Ave. Attendees will be able to review the project proposal and provide feedback.

Austin Transportation is proposing changes to provide an all-ages-and-abilities bikeway, improved walkways and upgraded crossings.

EAST AUSTIN

Presentation on Wednesday

about 'Preventing Conflict'

Austin Community College will host retired Adm. William McRaven and Ambassador Ryan Crocker for “Preventing Conflict: The Role of Diplomacy and Development in Reducing Insecurity” at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The free event, a panel conversation about lessons learned from the frontlines of conflict zones, will be at the ACC Eastview campus, 3101 Webberville Road, Building 8000, Room 8500.

Panelists will share reflections from their experiences working on the frontlines of conflict zones to prevent and resolve violence through diplomacy, defense and humanitarian and development work and offer ideas for preventing violent conflict globally.

Registration is not required but is encouraged at austincc.edu/preventingconflict.

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

People’s Gallery to host

exhibition opening Friday

The People’s Gallery will host an opening reception for its 15th annual exhibition from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second St.

The gallery will be open for viewing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and will be on display through Oct. 25. The gallery is designed to showcase the work of regional artists and to encourage public dialogue, understanding and enjoyment of visual art.

This year’s exhibition will include a selection of photographs for “Bold Beauty Project Texas.” The presentation aims to break down the stigma associated with disabilities by featuring images of Texas women with disabilities by a range of photographers from across the state.

EAST AUSTIN

Administrators group hosts

'Celebration of Excellence'

The National Forum for Black Public Administrators will host its Celebration of Excellence, honoring Austin's first African-American fire chief, Joel Baker, and Assistant City Manager Christopher Shorter at 6 p.m. Friday.

The free event will be at the George Washington Carver Museum, 1165 Angelina St.

Registration is required at bit.ly/NFBPAexcellence.

GEORGETOWN

Incumbents, challengers

file for City Council seats

The candidate filing period for the City Council District 3, 4 and 7 elections in Georgetown on May 4 ended at 5 p.m. Friday.

Incumbent John Hesser and challenger Michael Triggs filed for District 3, incumbent Steve Fought and challenger Joe Reedholm filed for District 4, and incumbent Tommy Gonzalez and challenger Jaquita Wilson filed for District 7.

Council members serve three-year terms representing one of seven single-member districts. The last day to register to vote in the May election is April 4.

To see maps of council districts: maps.georgetown.org/council-district-maps.

BASTROP

Empty Bowl Project

takes place Saturday

The Bastrop County Emergency Food Pantry Empty Bowl Project will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Bastrop Convention & Exhibit Center, 1408 Chestnut St.

Tickets are $20 per person for a choice of a pottery soup bowl decorated by local school-age artists with samples of soups, stews and chilis prepared by local restaurants and caterers. Ages 12 and younger are free. Proceeds benefit the pantry.

For tickets, visit bastropfoodpantry.org.

BASTROP

Bingo on Saturday benefits

Children's Advocacy Center

Beads, Bags and Brunch — a Designer Purse Bingo fundraiser to benefit the Children's Advocacy Center will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The event, at Piney Creek Chop House, 703 Chestnut St., will include brunch and cards for bingo. Tickets are $50 in advance or $60 at the door. Extra game cards will be sold for $10 each or six for $50.

For tickets, visit cacpursebingo.org.

