AUBURN, Ala. — Missy Zoch and Morgan Hornback combined on a two-hitter and third baseman Breanna Russell homered as Texas Tech beat Furman 5-0 and later downed No. 21 Auburn to earn a twin bill sweep Saturday at Auburn's Plainsman Invitational.

Shortstop Taylor Satchell drove in two runs with a double and a sacrifice fly in Tech's win against Furman.

Zoch (2-0) gave up a second-inning single to Emily DeMonte, and Hornback allowed a sixth-inning double to Casey Bigham. Zoch struck out five in four innings, and Hornback struck out one in the last three innings.

DeMonte (2-4) took the loss for Furman (2-6).

Tech's top of the order was productive with leadoff batter Heaven Burton going 2 for 4 with a run scored and No. 2 hitter Karli Hamilton going 3 for 3 with a sacrifice fly that made it 2-0 and a run scored.

Despite trailing 2-0 early, Texas Tech completed the sweep by downing No. 21 Auburn 5-4.

Jessica Hartwell tallied three RBI, while Zoe Jones and Trenity Edwards each homered to help the Red Raiders complete the comeback.

Texas Tech (9-0) is slated to end its run of play with a 9 a.m. Sunday game against Drake.