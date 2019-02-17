Payton Props remains the best Class 5A girls diver in Texas, and she's only getting better.

The Lubbock High junior repeated as the 1-meter diving state champion on Saturday in Austin, her total score of 436.80 being more than 20 points better than last year.

"I feel like I overall performed really well," Props said by phone. "This year at state the competition was a lot harder than last year, so I'm really happy that I could go out and prove myself again."

Lubbock ISD diving coach Penny DiPomazio said Props summoned all her resources to prevail over Conroe Grand Oaks freshman Ryleigh Rodgers (422.75) and Greenwood freshman Grace Austin (422.10).

"For Payton, it's difficult to repeat," DiPomazio said. "There's a lot of competition this year, and she stayed very strong, didn't give an inch and won again, which was really exciting. She was very mentally tough today."

Lubbock ISD had three medalists in the two-day meet at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center. Lubbock High senior Kolos Nagy, a two-event state bronze medalist last year, added a silver on Saturday in the 500-yard freestyle, just losing out in a close finish.

Coronado sophomore Rhett Hensley, who spent the past several weeks dealing with a hamstring injury, took third in the boys' 1-meter diving.

Early in the program, Nagy settled for fourth in the 200-yard individual medley, swimming a time of 1 minute, 52.66 seconds. In the 500 freestyle, he went a personal best 4:31.84 and lost by 15 one-hundredths of a second to Georgetown sophomore Corby Furrer.

"In the (500), I gave it all I can," Nagy said. "Coming back on the last 25 (yards), I swear I could not feel my body. I could not feel my arms, my legs, anything. I gave it my all. I lost by a tenth of a second. Sometimes that happens. That's motivation for next year, but definitely not disappointed with my results."

Lubbock ISD coach Trey Hayes said the duel between Furrer and Nagy was the best individual showdown of the 5A meet.

"I thought Kolos had a great 500," Hayes said. "He was a little disappointed in his 200 IM, but he really bounced back. By far and away the most exciting race of the meet. It lit the place on fire. I think that was the most excited anybody was on the individual races."

Nagy took the lead at the 200-yard mark and kept it through each split up through 450. But Furrer swam the final 50 in 25.23 seconds to Nagy's 25.60.

"I know my opponent, so I knew he was going to finish fast," Nagy said. "He is a monster finisher. He finished in 25.2. That's college level. I finished in 25.6, so he got me. Not many people are like that, but he's like that."

Hensley said he was nervous in his first trip to state for Friday's 1-meter diving preliminaries, but he advanced to the finals and reached the medal stand with a score of 391.60.

"I feel I performed good for having the busted-up leg," said Hensley, who suffered the hamstring injury in a skateboard accident. "The performance, it feels very good, because I missed out on state last year."

The Lubbock High girls finished seventh in the team standings. Having never cracked the top 10 as recently as four years ago, Lubbock ISD coach Trey Hayes said, the Lady Westerners have finished eighth, third and seventh the past three years.

Their 500 freestyle relay finished fifth Saturday. Anna Jane Grisham, Christine Vanginault, Shaena McCloud and Laura Byars swam a time of 1:39.42.

McCloud placed seventh in 50 freestyle (23.90) and won the 100 free consolation final (52.43).

Coronado freshman Gabby Luna placed sixth in the girls' 100 breaststroke (1:07.39), Monterey freshman Adrian Jimenez took sixth in the boys' 1-meter diving (367.40) and Coronado senior Reagan Hayes was seventh in both the girls' 200 freestyle (1:55.85) and 500 freestyle (5:09.63).