Seems like the world has gone crazy. Our population continues to grow out of control. Development brought on by greed that never stops either. Yes, the range is getting smaller and the wildlife is getting squeezed out. There's not much place for them to go anymore.

It makes me think about a saying that I saw years ago in a zoo. "What is man without the beasts? If all the beasts were gone, man would die from a great loneliness of spirit. For what happens to the beast, soon happens to the man."

Evelyn James, Amarillo