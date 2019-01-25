Amanda Lucille Garcia, 27, of Alice lost her life from injuries she sustained in an auto-pedestrian accident on U.S Highway 281 on the northside of Alice late Thursday night.

A witness said the accident involved a sheriff’s department vehicle and a woman who was crossing the highway in front of Bea’s Place in the 2300 block of U.S. Highway 281. The woman was transported to the hospital and later died, according to sources.

The correctional officer, whose name has not been released, had just completed a juvenile transport and was on his way home, according to Jim Wells County Sheriff Daniel Bueno.

According to Department of Public Safety Sgt. Nathan Brandley, the preliminary investigation revealed that the (sheriff's transport van) occupied by the (correctional officer only) was traveling south in a dark and poorly lighted area when Garcia, who was in dark clothing, attempted to cross the highway. The driver did not see Garcia and struck her.

Texas state troopers, Jim Wells County Sheriff’s Department deputies and Alice police were on the scene. Alice firemen used spotlights to light up the area for the investigation. A section of U.S. Highway 281 was also closed for the investigation.

Sheriff Bueno said the correctional officer has been employed with the department for a total of four years and is "an excellent employee."

The correctional officer has not been charged or cited at this time pending the investigation by DPS.

"It's an unfortunate accident," Beno stated. "We are deeply saddened for the family. Our prayers and thoughts are with the family."

The correctional officer took a mandatory alcohol drug test after the accident.