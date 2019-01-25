Authorities were investigating an auto-pedestrian accident on U.S Highway 281 on the northside of Alice late Thursday night.



A witness said the accident involved a sheriff’s department vehicle and a woman who was crossing the highway in front of Bea’s Place in the 2300 block of U.S. Highway 281. The woman was transported to the hospital. The accident occurred just before midnight, but it was still under investigation well into early Friday morning.



Texas state troopers, Jim Wells County Sheriff’s Department deputies and Alice police were on the scene. Alice firemen used spotlights to light up the area for the investigation. A section of U.S. Highway 281 was also closed for the investigation.



The Alice Echo-News Journal will update this story as more details become available.