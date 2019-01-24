SAN DIEGO – After approximately two years, Ramon Gonzalez, director of the West Alice Youth Center, received permission from Duval County Judge Gilbert Saenz and County Commissioners to begin renovations, immediately, on the property across the street from the courthouse known as “The Courts.”

The youth of the small town have limited options for physical activity and over the years, generations of teenagers have taken advantage of "The Courts" to play basketball. However, the property has been practically unusable.

“Back than we were given permission by the county to try and find avenue to pay and repair the courts across the street...,” Gonzalez told the County Judge and County Commissioners during the Monday meeting. “We started a committee known as the Vaqueros Courts Committee and West Alice Youth Center to tackle the project for the kids to have somewhere to play basketball and stay out of trouble.”

Gonzalez and eight other individuals on the committee is made up of San Diego alumni or parents who currently have students enrolled at San Diego Independent School District. The committee has acquired $9,000 for the project and except the entire project to cost approximately $20,000, according to Gonzalez.

Gonzalez wanted and received permission to start work on “The Courts” immediately. The project should be completed by June, the end of the current school year.

“Everything except part of the fencing would have to go,” Gonzalez said. “Most of the equipment is in disrepair. All equipment we'd buy will be provided by the Vaqueros Courts Committee and West Alice Youth Center at no cost to the taxpayers.”

Gonzalez presented a renovation project plan to the commissioners court with details on each phase.

The one property currently has two basketball courts, but only one is useable. There is a tennis court and some picnic tables on the property.

Renovation plans included removal and replacement of the four basketball goals, remove tennis court and turn into a full length basketball court, remove rotted picnic tables and coverings that would be replaced by new bleachers and seating for all three courts. New lights for the project will be installed and there will be a designated parking area.

The committee will advise the court as phases of the project are completed.

To join the committee or make a donation to the project contact Ramon Gonzalez at 361-701-1464.