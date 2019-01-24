Marijuana and cocaine were confiscated during a narcotic search at a residence on the 1000 block of St. Mary Street.

On Thursday, Alice Narcotics Division executed the warrant with the assistance of the Duval County Sheriff's Office. They entered the residence and detained a male subject.

Investigators discovered 125 grams of marijuana and approximately two grams of cocaine during the search of the residence, according to Investigator Brandon Reynolds.

The suspect was not arrested due to serious medical conditions.

The case will be forwarded to the District Attorney's Office.