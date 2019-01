A starry night celebration in honor of Angelique Ginelle Flores and her sister Aileen Giselle Flores as they celebrate there Sweet 16 and Quincenera. The celebrations are hosted by their parents, Betty L. Trevino and Dustin Bookout. Grandparents are Romeo and Valentina Trevino,and Greg and Diane Flores; uncles and aunts are Romeo and Michelle Trevino, and RJ and Erika Gomez.