BENAVIDES - Duval County Sheriff Deputy Brandon Abitua was placed on administrative leave with pay Tuesday for allegedly assaulting his wife at their home.

Deputies were dispatched to Abitua's home Sunday, Jan. 20 at approximately 1 a.m.

According to the Duval County Sheriff Romeo Ramirez, Abitua was placed on leave with pay and the department began an internal investigation regarding the allegations. The District Attorney's Office will assist in the investigation.

Once the investigation is complete the sheriff department will refer the case to the County Attorney's Office to determine the next step.

Deputy Abitua has been with the department for approximately five years without incident, according to Sheriff Ramirez.