SAN DIEGO - Duval County Investigators and the Texas Highway Patrol disrupted a game cock operation on Saturday, Jan. 19 at approximately 1 p.m.

The game cock operation was approximately four miles south of San Diego off of San Diego Ranch Road located off Farm-to-Market 1329.

According to Sheriff Romeo Ramirez, upon arrival officers observed approximately 60 to 80 people gathered around a man made arena specifically prepared for cock fighting.

Officers identified the participants and spectators. They also seized all cock fighting contraband including three trailers believed to be stolen.

No dead or injured birds were visible upon observation. The case is under investigation and arrests will follow.