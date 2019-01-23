The 2019 History Fair competition for Alice Independent School District was recently held at William Adams Middle School. Students who place will head to Texas A&M University Kingsville to compete in the regional competition on Feb. 15.

Winners are:

Individual Exhibit

Marco Ruiz - first place for Lady Lindy, Skies the Limit Jacob Gonzalez - second place for John Walsh, Turning Tragedy into Triumph Matthew Ortiz - third place for World War II Group Exhibit

Thomas Hinojosa and Javier Sanchez - first place for Salem Witch Trials Eliana Ramirez and Alyssa Vasquez - second place for Internment Camps Cyanna Cruz, Jacquelina Molina and Alyssa Lopez - third place for 9/11 Attack Individual Website

Jaelyn Carlton - first place (tie) for A Field of Hate Isela Torres - first place (tie) for The Unseen Enemy Aliana Silva - second place for Hector P. Garcia Ariana Delgado - third place for Polio Epidemic Group Website

Alvaro Ceja and Carlos Lopez - first place for Afghanistan War Individual Documentary

Deandra Ybarra - first place for The Deepwater horizon Group Documentary

Grabiel Silva and Cristian Trevino - first place for Sept. 11, 2001 Lucas Walker and Ezekiel Martinez - second place for Fritz Haber Cameron Timmons and Megan Salinas - third place for Kimberley Process Individual Performance

Makayla Guerra - first place for The Black Death: A Loss of Hope