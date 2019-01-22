ORANGE GROVE - Representatives from Bowden Ford of Alice presented Orange Grove Independent School District with a check Monday evening during a school board meeting.

Carrie Del Alamo gave OGISD Superintendent Dr. Randy Hoyer a check for $7,620 on behalf of the car dealership.

The money was raised on November 2018 during the Ford Drive 4 UR School event. Licensed drivers test drove Ford vehicles on Nov. 10 earning money for the school's safety and security projects.

For each licensed driver who test drove a Ford vehicle the school earned $20.

According to Del Alamo, there were over 300 licensed drivers show up for the event.