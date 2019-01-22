ORANGE GROVE - The month of January is designated as School Board Appreciation month. School districts and their students around the nation are thanking their school board members with small tokens of appreciation for the countless hours and hard work.

On Monday evening, Orange Grove Independent School District school board members were honored by facility and students.

Board members at OGISD are Will Klatt, Dorian David, Zulema Gonzalez, Seale Brand, Jonathan Hinze, Jeremy Hubble and Bobby Ochoa.

The seven members were given treats. Each school library will also have books in honor of each school board member on their shelves for students to check out.