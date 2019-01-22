Ariel Martinez was driving on Farm-to-Market 3087 when he overcorrected his vehicle and went airborne, according to Department of Public Safety Troopers.

Martinez landed his vehicle on the roof of his truck after he flipped several times.

According to Department of Public Safety Trooper David Shields, the case is under investigation to determine the exact cause of the incident. He is unsure of why Martinez overcorrected.

Martinez was ejected from the vehicle.

People at nearby homes saw the accident as the truck was in the air and ran to assist. A motorist called 9-1-1.

Martinez was stable and talking at the scene. His family arrived at the scene.

Martinez was taken to the hospital.