FREER - McKinstry and AEP Texas presented Freer Independent School District with a $59,795 energy rebate check at the Monday, Jan. 21 school board meeting.

McKinstry partnered with Freer ISD over the past year on energy retrofits with a goal of improving student learning environments while reducing utility and operating costs. AEP Texas funded the efforts through the AEP Texas Commercial Standard Offer Program.

Freer ISD energy retrofits guarantee energy and utility cost savings by switching school facilities to LED lighting systems, making improvements to all building control systems and upgrading outdated HVAC units.

The rebate check is on top of the guaranteed annual energy cost savings, delivering nearly $60,000 in additional savings to the district.