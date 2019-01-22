The legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was honored on Monday at the True Life Missionary Baptist Church. Members of both the church and the community gathered at the site of Carver Elementary, which while no longer in operation, housed the segregated population of Alice’s African American community. Participants marched from the site to the church while the words of Dr. King echoed around them. A speaker system was pulled alongside the marchers, reminding them of the words of Dr. King, encouraging equality and love for one’s fellow man.

Once inside the church, attendees, which included county officials, were given the opportunity to learn more about Dr. King through readings presented by young congregants of the church. The readings included facts about his education, speeches and accomplishments.

“We wish to continue Martin Luther King’s dream that we unite and come together as one,” said Deacon Bernard Richardson.

A skit was performed by the youth group of the church highlighting a struggle over MLK’s responsibility to the greater good and emphasizing the personal struggles he faced in his effort to affect change. The event was well attended and encouraged unity in the community.