Kayla Pacheco, Sarah Garza and Kamylle Hernandez participated in the DECA district competition and are now in preparation for state competition.

The team earned second place in the International of Business Plan. The girls project is an online business called Culture Share Bundle that sells subscription boxes that consists of popular American items such as music, food and technology.

Competition will be in Dallas on Feb. 21 through 23.

According to Barrios, the subscription boxes will be available in America for the first year before branching out to be sold internationally the following years.

DECA advisor is Margie Barrios.