Joe King failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Third and Reynolds Street on Tuesday afternoon and caused a car accident, according to police.

King was traveling west in a black Dodge Ram on Third Street when he missed the stop sign and collided with a Ford Fusion driven by Esperanza Manrique who was traveling north on Reynolds.

Witnesses assisted Manrique who complained of chest pains. She was transported to the hospital by EMS.

King was cited for failure to yield the right of way.