Medina EC is seeking applications for their Community Empowerment Program, which will provide up to $10,000 in grants during 2019. The deadline for applications is April 1.

Grants will be awarded for capital projects that support community and economic development in any of the 17 counties served by Medina EC, which include Atascosa, Brooks, Dimmit, Duval, Edwards, Frio, Jim Hogg, Kinney, LaSalle, McMullen, Medina, Real, Starr, Uvalde, Webb, Zapata and Zavala.

Emphasis will be placed on projects that:

encourage economic diversity contribute to community health and development improve the quality or quantity of services essential for the development of viable communities Over $46,900 has been donated to different non-profits and local governments since the program was started in 2015. Some of the donations made were to the following organizations and projects in 2017 and 2018 included:

City of Pearsall Volunteer Fire Department - purchase an AED Devine Food Pantry - purchase a storage building Uvalde Healthcare Foundation (dba Kate Marmion Rides to Radiation) - towards the purchase of a new 2018 Dodge Caravan SE 7-passenger van Boys and Girls Club of Zapata County - purchase sports equipment Dimmit County Public Library - upgrade museum displays For details on previous recipients and to review the 2019 eligibility information and the grant application, visit MedinaEC.org/Grant.