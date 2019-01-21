Once a month Alice Independent School District will have a meeting to help parents of students at the district with different topics.

The first meeting is on Monday, Jan. 21 at the Alice ISD administration building. The topic for the evening is School Attendance: An Overview and Best Practices for Long Term Success and will be presented by Moises Maldonado.

Other meetings are scheduled for

Monday, Feb. 18

Topic: Why are our children so bored at school, cannot wait, get easily frustrated and have no real friends? Presenter Angel Espinoza

Monday, March 25

Topic: Bullies, Cyberbullies and Frenemies. Presenter Nadia Moreno

Monday, April 1

Topic: STAAR Prep. Presenters Lauri Lerma and Shannon Ramon

All meetings will be held at the administration building from 5:30 p.m. till 6:30 p.m.