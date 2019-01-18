ORANGE GROVE — Orange Grove High School is sending two young ladies to All-State music competitions. Madeline Syma, junior, will be representing Orange Grove in the All-State Choir and Alexandria Cantu, junior, will be playing flute in the All-State Band.

Syma has been singing for as long as she can remember, but joined choir for the first time in sixth grade. She sings as an alto and has progressed all the way to the state level despite Orange Grove not having a choral program. The program was cut last year, but Syma’s passion didn’t leave her. Director of Music at Orange Grove High, Emerico Perez, made it possible for Syma to participate in the Applied Music class and be self-taught. Syma competed last Saturday in Cuero, where she was selected out of over 500 vocal students to compete in the Texas Small School State Choir. She hopes to become a music professor in her post-collegiate career.

Cantu was selected to the All-State Band. She is a flute player at Orange Grove High School. She has played flute for six years and plays with the Corpus Christi Area Youth Orchestra. She also participates in FFA, FCCLA and the marching band at Orange Grove. Cantu hopes to attend Texas A&M and be a band director.

Both girls will attend the winter conference of both Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) and the Association of Texas Small School Bands (ATSSB), held concurrently in San Antonio in February. The girls will be able to rehearse with college-level educators and will perform on that Saturday.