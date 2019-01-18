The following is the annual Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association preseason poll:
Class 6A
1. Cy Ranch
2. Lake Travis
3. Keller
4. Humble Kingwood
5. SA Reagan
6. The Woodlands
7. Southlake Carroll
8. Cy Fair
9. Atascocita
10. Flower Mound Marcus
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: McAllen, FB Ridgepoint, Pearland, Lamar, and Katy.
Class 5A
1. Colleyville Heritage
2. CC Veterans
3. College Station
4. Texas High
5. CC King
6. Brenham
7. Cleburne
8. Amarillo High
9. Kingwood Park
10. Frisco Wakeland
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Tomball, Calallen, Mansfield Legacy Santa Fe, and Lubbock Coronado
Class 4A
1. Argyle
2. Sweeny
3. Pleasant Grove
4. Robinson
5. Bridge City
6. Canton
7. Salado
8. Iowa Park
9. Levelland
10. Cuero
Class 3A
1. Georgetown Gateway
2. Brock
3. Central Heights
4. Clifton
5. Wall
6. Hallettsville
7. White Oak
8. Kirbyville
9. Denver City
10. Bushland
Class 2A
1. Dallardsville Big Sandy
2. Muenster
3. Gruver
4. Refugio
5. Douglass
6. Shelbyville
7. Woden
8. Shiner
9. Riesel
10. Windthorst
Class 1A
1. D’Hanis
2. Abbott
3. New Home
4. Fayetteville
5. Avalon
6. Ira
7. Dodd City
8. Nazareth
9. Saint Jo
10. Springlake Earth
HS Baseball: Calallen receives votes THSBCA poll
