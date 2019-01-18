The following is the annual Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association preseason poll:



Class 6A

1. Cy Ranch

2. Lake Travis

3. Keller

4. Humble Kingwood

5. SA Reagan

6. The Woodlands

7. Southlake Carroll

8. Cy Fair

9. Atascocita

10. Flower Mound Marcus

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: McAllen, FB Ridgepoint, Pearland, Lamar, and Katy.



Class 5A

1. Colleyville Heritage

2. CC Veterans

3. College Station

4. Texas High

5. CC King

6. Brenham

7. Cleburne

8. Amarillo High

9. Kingwood Park

10. Frisco Wakeland

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Tomball, Calallen, Mansfield Legacy Santa Fe, and Lubbock Coronado



Class 4A

1. Argyle

2. Sweeny

3. Pleasant Grove

4. Robinson

5. Bridge City

6. Canton

7. Salado

8. Iowa Park

9. Levelland

10. Cuero



Class 3A

1. Georgetown Gateway

2. Brock

3. Central Heights

4. Clifton

5. Wall

6. Hallettsville

7. White Oak

8. Kirbyville

9. Denver City

10. Bushland



Class 2A

1. Dallardsville Big Sandy

2. Muenster

3. Gruver

4. Refugio

5. Douglass

6. Shelbyville

7. Woden

8. Shiner

9. Riesel

10. Windthorst



Class 1A

1. D’Hanis

2. Abbott

3. New Home

4. Fayetteville

5. Avalon

6. Ira

7. Dodd City

8. Nazareth

9. Saint Jo

10. Springlake Earth