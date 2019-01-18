PREMONT - Eight months after the groundbreaking ceremony, Premont new Elementary school is beginning to take shape. Crews have laid out the foundation, the column and beam steel frame structure that will support the building has been erected.

Premont residents voted on a $10.6 million bond during the May 2017 election that would give the community children a new elementary campus for a better and safer learning environment. The current elementary campus was built in the 1950s and is in very bad condition.

The old campus was designed and constructed for natural ventilation. It does not meet today's safety and educational requirements as mandated by State regulations. Some issues the campus is plagued with is nonworking restrooms and a bad smell throughout the campus.