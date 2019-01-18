Judge Edelia Gonzalez-Lemon will have more than 100 cases on the Alice Municipal Court docket for Tuesday, Jan. 22. Cases range from open container to theft.

Some of the cases are:

Lauro Isaiah Almaraz for leaving the scene of an accident Marc Anthony Arroyos for possession of drug paraphernalia Kendra Bowman for unrestrained child under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall Juan Felipe Garcia for two counts of assault Kristen Rae Garcia for open container Jennifer Marie Gonzalez for possession of drug paraphernalia Eduardo Lee Guajardo II for city ordinance - use of a wireless device while driving