The Outlets at Corpus Christi Bay will be auctioned off in a foreclosure sale on February 5. The collection of shops in Robstown remained in operation for just two years before defaulting on a 65 million dollar loan owed to Real Estate Holding, LLC, a company based in Oklahoma.

According to published reports, the sale will take place at 10 a.m. on the Corpus Christi Courthouse steps.

According the facilities website, 28 stores are housed at the complex, a kids play area and food truck pavilion.

