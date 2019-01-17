SAN DIEGO - Approximately 100 people attended the first town hall meeting for Duval County on Thursday, Jan. 10 ready to hear answers to questions they've been waiting for years to get answers to.

The town hall meeting was hosted by the Duval County Judge Gilbert Saenz and the City of San Diego.

The meeting addressed topics such as the street and drainage projects, accountability, taxes, trash around town and the landfill.

Judge Saenz laid out his plan for a unit road system that consisted of a county road engineer.

San Diego Mayor Sally Lichtenberger was also on had to answer questions about the city and the county partnerships needed to better the city and county.

Residents asked questions as a whole and even had time to ask one-on-one questions with county and city officials after the hour-long town hall meeting.

Judge Saenz hopes to continue town hall meetings to keep residents in Duval County informed.