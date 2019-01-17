SAN DIEGO - The Duval County Historical Museum installed its newest officers for the 2019-2021 Biennium on Friday, Jan. 11.

Officers are Chairman Graciela T Gonzales, Vice-Chairman Rosi Juanita Barrera, Secretary Veronica Nava, Treasurer Elma Saenz and Reporter Shelly Gaitan-Ochoa. Gaitan-Ochoa also serves as the DCHC museum director.

Officers will be serving their second biennium and were installed by longtime DCHC member Lydia O. Canales. With 21 appointees volunteering their time and talents, the DCHC strives to preserve, protect and promote the rich history of Duval County.