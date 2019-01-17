The first day to file for candidacy as Alice Mayor and City Council began on Wednesday. The deadline to file for candidacy to represent the City of Alice is Friday, Feb. 15 by 5 p.m.

All five positions, Alice mayor and four city council seats, are up for grab in the May 4 election.

Currently, the Alice Mayor is Jolene Vanover, and City Councilmen are Pete Crisp, Ron Burke, Cynthia Carasco and Robert Molina.

Candidacy packets are available at the Alice City Hall Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. till 5 p.m.

Early voting begins on April 22.