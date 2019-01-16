On January 13, 2019 the Jim Wells County Narcotics Division conducted a traffic stop on a black Toyota traveling south bound on Highway 281. During the stop, Lt. Rivera contacted the driver Geneva Galindo and passenger Dustin Moreida. A search of the vehicle was then conducted due to the smell of marijuana. During a search of the vehicle, 2 large Ziploc bags containing synthetic marijuana were located concealed in the rear quarter panels of the trunk. Both Galindo and Moreida were arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. 732 grams of synthetic marijuana was seized along with 8 grams of marijuana and approximately $2700.00 in cash.