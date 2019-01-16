As a little girl Terri Charles would gather the neighborhood kids to play school and teach them what she had just learned in school.

Now Charles is a math teacher at Memorial Intermediate and is in her 35th year as a teacher. She taught in Brownsville for four years, San Diego for 28 years and three years in Alice.

"I taught for 32 years before I retired. I took a year off, but I was a substitute at the time and than my daughter told me that there was a teaching position available here I came back," Charles said. "I've been a teacher in Alice for three years now."

Charles had seen the Amazing Teacher Award in the Alice Echo News Journal before and her daughter told her that she had nominated her, but she didn't think she would be chosen.

According to Charles daughter Yvonne De La Garza, "Ms. Charles is an outstanding teacher. She's taught over 30 years. She's patient with her students and makes understanding math so easily. Not only does she deserve this amazing teacher award, she has earned it."

Charles has made bonds with her students through technology.

"I'm not much of a technology person and these kids see I'm having trouble and they jump in," Charles said. "Their connections have to do with (technology) and center around technology."

Charles knows that she has to find a balance between instruction and discipline in her classroom.

When Charles gets asked how much longer she will be teaching she only has one answer, "I'm playing it year by year."

AENJ and Bowden Ford of Alice will surprise a teacher once a month until May. To nominate a teacher visit www.alicetx.com.