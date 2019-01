FREER - After an investigation, an employee at Muy Grand County Store was arrested and booked into the Duval County jail.

On Tuesday, Jan. 8, 24-year-old Ernestine Renee Chapa of Freer was arrested for theft over $2,500 but less than $30,000.

The arrest came after investigators obtained business records that indicated that Chapa had been embezzling funds from the business into her personal account.

Chapa was released on bond.