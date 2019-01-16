The 2018 statistics for the Jim Wells County Sheriff's Department have been released with a promising look to 2019, according to Sheriff Daniel Bueno.

“It's been an amazing year. Everyone has gone above and beyond my expectations," said Sheriff Bueno. “It takes teamwork. Everyone from across the street (jailers) to administration. I have to congratulate everyone for their support and the diligence from each director.”

2018 Patrol and Criminal Investigations Division (CID)

11,768 calls for service 2,913 reports by patrol 1,046 reports were forwarded to CID 2,086 jail bookings 592 citations issued 17 evidentiary CID search warrants conducted 2,300 pounds of marijuana destroyed by order of destruction 122 arrest warrants issued by CID 593 cases pending analysis (DNA) 20 total recovered stolen vehicles 1,658 civil papers served 867,932 miles patrolled 2018 Narcotics Division

Narcotics seized

cocaine - 67.4 grams heroin - 9.31 grams meth - 45.7 grams marijuana 62.4 ounces or 3.9 pounds THC wax - 4 ounces synthetic marijuana - 74.07 ounces or 7.33 pounds currency seized from drug proceeds - $11,613 narcotic search warrants - 21 vehicle seizures - 3 stolen vehicles recovered - 3 2018 Highway Interdiction

26 total cases for 2018 currency seized - $1,376,017 weapons - 12 firearms seized (smuggling firearms) narcotics 21.5 kilos of methamphetamine 10 kilos of heroin/fentanyl 2 kilos of cocaine cases involving other illegal activity 5 vehicle seizures (human smuggling) 4 vehicles impounded (human smuggling) 2 recovered stolen vehicles (human smuggling) 1 recovered stolen trailer "We are more visible and are on the right track," said Chief Deputy Luis A. Valadez. "We are utilizing every resource available especially when we have the support. Good things can happen and we can show off the department's capability."