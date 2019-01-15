A night of singing, dancing and fundraising at the Jim Wells County fairgrounds on Monday to help raise money for Habitat for Humanity.

To help raise money for the local affiliate Leslie Blasing, a singer and entertainer from South Padre Island, donated her time for the first fundraiser.

Blasing is known for her seven years singing songs from country to classic rock. She has earned several awards for her entertainment.

There was also a raffle and silent auction at the end of the night.

Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit organization building affordable homes to families in need.

Car-a-vanners began building the 16th house for JWC Habitat for Humanity in January.

Roy and Monica Farias should move into their home about Mother's Day 2019.