SAN DIEGO - Firefighters were called to a house fire on the 600 block of West King Street Tuesday morning and discovered the body of 89-year-old Antonia Hinojosa, according to Lt. Jonathan Melendez with the San Diego Police Department.

The exact cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Firefighters at the scene did say that when they arrived the home was fully engulfed and a neighboring house was slightly damaged.

Firefighters were notified that Hinojosa lived alone and was possibly inside the home at the time of the fire.

Once firefighters extinguished the fire they located Hinojosa in her bedroom.

Family was notified at the scene.

The fire is under investigation.