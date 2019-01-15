The deadline to file for candidacy for Alice Independent School District Board of Trustees is on Friday, Feb. 15 at 5 p.m.

Places available in the upcoming election on May 4 are Place 1 currently held by Mike Cochran, Place 4 currently held by Anjanette Benavides and Place 5 currently held by Lee Ramon.

Cochran confirmed Tuesday that he will not be seeking re-election in May. He made his announcement to the board back in 2017 at a school board meeting.

Candidacy packets are available at the Alice ISD administration office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.