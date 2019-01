The Alice Independent School District Board of Trustees were recognized at their regular meeting on Monday night as part of Board of Trustees Recognition Month.

Students and staff from schools in the district presented the board members with cards and goodies, showing their appreciation for everything the board has done for the district.

Alice ISD School Board members are Ben Salinas Jr., Anjanette Benavides, Herman Arellano, Mike Cochran, Albert Molina, Maggie Perez and Lee Ramon.