FALFURRIAS – The SureStay Hotel by Best Western Falfurrias has opened its doors in Falfurrias, Texas, and invites travelers to experience one of the newest hotel brands in the industry – the SureStay Hotel Group®.

The SureStay Hotel by Best Western Falfurrias will provide guests with an experience they can count on and the amenities today’s travelers have come to expect. The SureStay® service promise reflects the brand and the hotel’s commitment to providing quality service and value to its guests: “If something goes wrong, we will make it right. You should feel sure about your stay.”

Located at 2299 South U.S. Highway 281, Falfurrias, Texas, the hotel features 31 well-appointed guest rooms and 10 suites, complete with flat-screen televisions, microwaves and mini fridges. The SureStay Hotel by Best Western Falfurrias also offers a fitness center, outdoor pool, complimentary hot breakfast and free wireless internet – providing guests with the superior comfort and utmost value they want out of their stay.

The property’s location is optimal for guests interested in exploring the nearby area as it is just a short drive from The Heritage Museum at Falfurrias, Don Pedrito Jaramillo Shrine and the Falfurrias Golf Course.

“The SureStay Hotel by Best Western Falfurrias is a welcomed addition to our growing portfolio of SureStay Hotels,” said Ron Pohl, Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer for Best Western Hotels & Resorts. “Travelers staying with the friendly staff at the SureStay Hotel by Best Western Falfurrias will appreciate the affordability and quality that this hotel offers.”

“We are committed to providing our guests with the amenities they look for in a hotel stay – free high-speed internet throughout the hotel, complimentary breakfast, and quality customer care,” said Danny Bhakta, Owner and General Manager of the SureStay Hotel by Best Western Falfurrias. “We are excited to be a part of this growing, thriving brand.”

Reservations may be booked by calling (800) 780-7234 or by visiting BestWestern.com.

About Best Western® Hotels & Resorts:

Best Western Hotels & Resorts headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is a privately held hotel brand with a global network of 4,200* hotels in more than 100* countries and territories worldwide. Best Western offers 13 hotel brands to suit the needs of developers and guests in every market: Best Western®, Best Western Plus®, Best Western Premier®, Vīb®, GLō®, Executive Residency by Best Western®, Sadie HotelSM, Aiden HotelSM, BW Premier Collection® by Best Western, and BW Signature Collection® by Best Western, as well as its recently launched franchise offerings: SureStay® Hotel by Best Western, SureStay Plus® Hotel by Best Western and SureStay Collection® by Best Western. Now celebrating more than 70 years of hospitality, Best Western provides its hoteliers with global operational, sales and marketing support, and award-winning online and mobile booking capabilities. Best Western continues to set industry records regarding awards and accolades, including 66 percent of the brand’s North American hotels earning a TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence award in 2018, Business Travel News® ranking Best Western Plus and Best Western number one in upper-mid-price and mid-price hotel brands, and Fast Company honoring Best Western Hotels & Resorts with a spot in the Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in the Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality category. Best Western has also won nine consecutive AAA®/CAA® Lodging Partner of the Year awards, recognizing the brand’s commitment to providing exceptional service and great value to AAA/CAA’s nearly 58 million members in the U.S. and Canada. Best Western-branded hotels were top ranked in J.D. Power’s 2017 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study – ranking first in breakfast (food and beverage category) for midscale; and second in overall guest satisfaction. Over 35 million travelers are members of the brand’s award-winning loyalty program Best Western Rewards®, one of the few programs in which members earn points that never expire and can be redeemed at any Best Western-branded hotel worldwide. Best Western’s partnerships with AAA/CAA and Google® Street View provide travelers with exciting ways to interact with the brand. Through its partnership with Google Street View, Best Western is the first major company of its size and scale to launch a virtual reality experience for customers, setting a new industry standard and reinventing how guests view hotels.