St. Elizabeth Catholic School will host their Casino Night on Saturday, Feb. 9 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars with classic games such as Texas Hold'em and Blackjack.

Attendees will have a chance to win big at the poker and blackjack tables.

Participants pay $50 a ticket to get a chance to win poker chips and reimburse them for top prizes.

Must be 21 and over to attend. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with Menudo served at Midnight.

All proceeds benefit the Catholic school.

For more information call 361-664-6271.