The Alice Lady Coyotes remained alone in third place District 29-5A with a dominating performance of Laredo Martin.



Alice went up by as much as 30 before closing out a 67-49 victory at Alice High School Friday night.



Senior Tayler Blum scored 28 and junior Kayla Escobar had nine.



The Lady Coyotes remained in the third of things in the 29-5A playoff hunt after the first round of district play. Alice trailed first-place flour Bluff and second-place Tuloso-Midway. Martin and Garcia trail Alice and are tied for fourth.



Alice raced out to a 22-6 lead in the first period, Blum scored nine and Megan had six in the first period. Mireya Villarreal followed up with six in the second period and Blum added five.



Martin came to life in the third period, but Alice stymied their attempt at a comeback with 19 points of their own. Escobar led the charge with six. Senior Jakki Barrera and Blum had five and Uly Perez scored four.



The Lady Tigers had a late push with 12 points by Alexis Garcia in the fourth period. Garcia ended the game with 20 points.