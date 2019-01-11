Some of the brightest and youngest science minds in these parts had their work on display at the annual Alice ISD Science Fair Thursday night.



The school district-wide science fair competition included project winners of every grade and from campuses around Alice ISD. The district winners advance to the Coastal Bend Regional Science Fair in Corpus Christi.



The winners of the Alice ISD Science Fair were:



• Ty Carbajal, Teresa Villegas, Vanessa Garcia, 12th grade, Alice High School, Project title: Workout Wisdom.



• Juan Carlos Cadena, Joseph Lerma, Joseph Martinez, 11th and 12th grade, Alice High School, Project title: To Transfer Or Not To Transfer.



• Celeste Torres, 9th grade, Alice High School, Project title: What's the Scoop.



• Isela Torres, 8th grade, William Adams Middle School. Project title: Fantastic Fertilizer.



• Jeffrey Perales and Leroy Adams, 8th grade William Adams Middle School. Project title: Higher Fire.



• Emerico Perez, 8th grade, William Adams Middle School. Project title: Feeling the Burn.



• Annick Lasos, 7th grade, William Adams Middle School. Project title: Which Toothpaste Whitens and Cleans.



• Karina Silva, 7th grade, William Adams Middle School. Project title: No Till Farming vs. Plow Farming.



• Lucas Walker, 7th grade, William Adams Middle School. Project title: Machine Learning Madness.



• Andres Perez, 6th grade, Dubose Intermediate, Project title: Stop the Headaches.



• Rhianna Amador, 6th grade, Dubose Intermediate. Project title: Rethink What You Drink



• Anthony Olivo, 6th grade, Memorial Intermediate, Project title: Molecular Energy Bounces.



• Daniel Rosales, 6th grade, Memorial Intermediate, Project title: Exothermic SUDS.



• Elizabeth Castillo, 5th grade, Memorial Intermediate, Project title: Lasting Circuit.



• Adriano Ramos, 5th grade, Memorial Intermediate, Project title: Ice, Ice Baby Problem.



• Olivia Garza, 5th grade, Memorial Intermediate, Project title: I've Lost My Mind.



• Alaynah Salazar, 5th grade, Memorial Intermediate, Project title: The Dissolving M.



• Brody Garcia, 5th grade, Memorial Intermediate, Project title: Pearly Whites.



• Zachary Chapa, 5th grade, Memorial Intermediate, Project title: Gummy Bear Lab.



• Tess Rodriguez, 4th grade, Noonan Elementary, Project title: This Experiment is Bananas.



• Trysta Contreras and Jason Cantu, 4th grade, Saenz Elementary, Project title: Daring Diver.



• Isaac Gonzalez, 4th grade, Schallert Elementary, Project title: Eggplosion.



• Zack Escobar, 4th grade, Salazar Elementary, Project title: Mass Speed.



• Micah Torres, 4th grade, Salazar Elementary, Project title: Finicky Felines.



• Eli Walker, 4th grade, Salazar Elementary, Project title: Super Sorting.



• Lauren Garcia, 3rd grade, Noonan Elementary, Project title: Oodles of Noodles.



• Trinity Ortiz, 3rd grade, Noonan Elementary, Project title: Battery Power.



• Justin Valadez, 3rd grade, Noonan Elementary, Project title: Rethink your Candy Choice.



• Jozeph Sepulveda, 3rd grade, Saenz Elementary, Project title: What Fruit Can Charge My Phone.



• Zailynn Castillo, 3rd grade, Saenz Elementary, Project title: Candle Burning Speed.



• Alberto Ibanez, 3rd grade, Schallert Elementary, Project title: Evaporation of Liquids.



• Jesus Godines, 2nd grade, Noonan Elementary, Project title: Paper Towels to the Rescue.



• Jayde Cadena, 2nd grade, Schallert Elementary, Project title: Dissolve the Rainbow.



• Gavin Garza, 2nd grade, Schallert Elementary, Project title: Hovercraft Racers.



• Hayden Gray, 2nd grade, Schallert Elementary, Project title: Solar vs Wind Lego Power.



• Amarah Cantu, 2nd grade, Salazar Elementary, Project title: Which Water Works Best.



• Aven Castillo, 2nd grade, Salazar Elementary, Project title: The Ticking Bath Bomb.



• Addison Escobar, 1st grade, Salazar Elementary, Project title: Bubble Blower.



• Alexa Figueroa, 1st grade, Salazar Elementary, Project title, Which Sugar Do Ants Prefer?



• Ethan Gomez, 1st grade, Saenz Elementary, Project title: How Strong Is Paper?



ª De' Erick Charles, Kindergarten, Salazar Elementary, Project title: Problem Sponges.



• Conner McIntyre, Kindergarten, Hillcrest Elementary, Project title: Super Bubbles.



• Destini Kennedy, Kindergarten, Schallert Elementary, Project title: Ice Ice.



• Gian Roldan, Kindergarten, Hillcrest Elementary, Project title: Marshmallow Puff.