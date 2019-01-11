Name: Freida Rached Nava

Parent(s): Velia Nava

Educational or Future plans: I plan to attend the University of Texas at San Antonio. I am pursuing a bachelors in biology and becoming a certified registered nurse anesthetist (CRNA).

Clubs and Officer positions: National Honor Society (NHS) Treasurer, Health Occupations of America (HOSA) President, Interact Club, band and athletics.

Accomplishments/Honors: I made the varsity soccer team as a goalie as a sophomore. I also became a certified nurses assistant (CNA) by the age of sixteen

What was the best advice you received? Who gave you the advice? The best advice I have received was from my mother. She told me that no one can make me succeed except for myself. This makes me strive and work harder towards my self set goals.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years? In five year I see myself with my bachelor's degree and hopefully already accepted into the nursing program to further my education to reach my career goal to become a CRNA.

If you could change anything in this world, what would it be and why? Everyone thinks that those of different skin colors are automatically immigrants, gang-related, or terrorists without knowing any information about them. I would like to change these biased, and stereotypical thoughts about colored people. I would change this because it would make the world more peaceful and lead to less separation within humans.

If you could invite 3 people to dinner (other than relatives), who would they be and why?

● President Obama because he was the best president in my opinion and I would like to know his thought about the country today.

● Kurt Cobain because I didn’t get the chance to live in his generation and he was very inspirational.

● Marshall Mathers because he is my favorite artist and he spreads his messages through his work and does not care about anyone’s opinion.

Favorites:

Food - seafood boil

Book - Every Last Word- Tamara Ireland Stone Movie- Stuck in Love

Town in Texas - Houston

Vacation spot - Phoenix, Az.